Nine candidates going head to head for Brawley city council

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Nine candidates are running for a seat with the Brawley City Council.

Jerry Partida Rodriguez is a journalist and the youngest candidate running for the council.

"I am excited to be the first teenager, Let me get that clear: the first teenager on the ballot for Brawley City Council," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the desire to help his city has always been there since he grew up in Brawley.

“There is a change that needs to happen to our community, so I am just like everybody else. I am somebody that has immigrant parents. I was born in the near and dear Pioneers Hospital and I am part of the environment," he explained.

Meanwhile Perry Monita has served in Imperial County law enforcement for about 35 years.sot

“I’ve always been interested in helping the city. I was a police officer for 27 years. I was a sergeant and then I rose a rank up to lieutenant before I retired and it’s always been my thing I like to serve," said Monita.

Joseph Salazar was born and raised in Brawley and is an outreach specialist.

This is the first time Salazar is running.

“The reason why I am running for Brawley city council is first I love the City of Brawley. I was born and raised here and I want to build a strong infrastructure for our future," said Salazar.

Rodriguez says he would like to bring a solution when it comes to increasing taxes.

“What I want to do is bring a grants manager. Help us get grants for different departments and different services within the city," explained Rodriguez.



Montia says he wants to focus on public safety, more business, opportunities to by a home and to help the youth.

“I think we need to do more for the kids in Brawley, where if some kid wants to be on a team we should create another team or expand kids on the team," said Monita.



For Salazar, his focus is the ongoing problem with fentanyl and homelessness.

“I like to fully man the police department, which means fully staff police. The reason why the city of Brawley is suffering from gang violence, drugs and there is a huge crisis on fentanyl," Salazar said.