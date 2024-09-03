Imperial County issues two public service announcements

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has issued two public service announcements (PSAs) on Tuesday.

In the first PSA, the Picacho Road Bridge, over the Yuma Main Canal, has a load rating posting less than legal, which means "no vehicle trucks over three tons, including but not limited to: commerical trucks, buses and large farming equipment." The PSA says a detour is posted and enforcement will be in effect.

In the second PSA, METS ROAD, from Ross Road to Haven Road, and ROSS ROAD, from Mets Road to Anderholt Road, closed earlier this week due to fire damage.

METS ROAD was closed on September 1 until further notice, and ROSS ROAD was closed on September 2 until further notice, but the County says to find an alternate route.

