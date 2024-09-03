Skip to Content
Imperial County

Brawley PD to hold DUI checkpoint this week

Pixabay
By ,
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:39 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Friday.

In a press release, the checkpoint will go from 8:00pm to 1:00am, "at an undisclosed location," as the checkpoints are "determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes."

BPD says the purpose of these checkpoints to "promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road."

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk. Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety," said Chief Jimmy Duran.

BPD is also reminding the public that impaired driving "in not just from alcohol" as some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs "may interfere with driving."

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, BPD says driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

To learn more about the checkpoint, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content