Brawley PD to hold DUI checkpoint this week

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Friday.

In a press release, the checkpoint will go from 8:00pm to 1:00am, "at an undisclosed location," as the checkpoints are "determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes."

BPD says the purpose of these checkpoints to "promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road."

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk. Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety," said Chief Jimmy Duran.

BPD is also reminding the public that impaired driving "in not just from alcohol" as some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs "may interfere with driving."

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, BPD says driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

