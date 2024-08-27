Two suspects arrested for two unrelated car thefts in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects have been arrested for two unrelated car thefts that happened in Calexico, and one of the victims is sharing their experience.

Sebastian Alvarez recalls leaving his Toyota Corolla engine running last Thursday morning before going to work to run inside his home on Emerald treet, but by the time he came back outside, his car was gone.

"That's when we contacted the vehicle and it stopped, and the driver's side and the passenger side both couldn't ope. So the thief came out of the passenger seat, and that's when we stopped her," Alvarez shared.

That's after Alvarez caught up with the suspect by chasing her down with another vehicle. The pursuit ended at the corner of Rockwood Avenue and Sterling Court.

The 34-year-old woman is now behind bars. She's facing one count of auto theft and had outstanding warrants.

The second theft happened almost two weeks ago when a Kia SUV was reported stolen on Seventh Street near Encinas Avenue.

Officers saw the vehicle and chased it down to Highway 98 near Cole Road.

"The suspect bailed out of the car, ran in the open field north of that intersection, and was able to hide under the cover of darkness," said Sean Acuna, Acting Lieutenant for the Calexico Police Department (CPD).

Police arrested the 23-year-old suspect. They believe he was armed.

"It should be noted that during the pursuit, officers noted that the car slowed and veered to the same area of the pursuit where we believe the gun was tossed from that vehicle," Acuna shared.

He's facing multiple charges including auto theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both thefts remain under investigation.

If you have more information, call Calexico PD.