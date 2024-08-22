Council postpones water rate hike vote

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico City Council voted unanimously to postpone a vote on water and sewer rate hikes.

During Wednesday night's special meeting, several Calexico residents expressed concerns of a possible double increase on their water and sewer bill for the next five years.

The vice president of "Willdan Financial Services" presented information of what a water bill would look like if the city council votes to increase the water and sewer rate.

But, by the end of the presentation people were left with questions and confusion.

"My suggestion to this council is to postpone this...have two or more town hall meetings...what they presented up there I don't even understand. The information that was put on the agenda is too much information to digest in 24 hours...and I also believe that some board members...council members do not understand what is up there," said Jesus Solano, a Calexico resident.

According to the proposal, a home that uses 400 cubic feet will pay almost $20 more and a home that uses more than 2,000 cubic feet will pay a little more than $24 extra.

The council says it will hold some informational community meetings so the public can learn about the potential rate hikes before they vote on them.

No word exactly when that will happen.