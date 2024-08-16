Woman stabbed in Calexico; suspect at large

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A woman in Calexico was stabbed in the torso with a knife and the suspect still at large.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Imperial avenue and East third street next to the Sinclair gas station.

The Calexico police department says the victim was with her boyfriend when she was stabbed.

Calexico police say the victim said it was an ambush.

“The officer stated that she said that the suspect came from behind her... she doesn't know if it was a male or a female and then slashed her for unknown reasons. We don't have information on the suspect at this time," said Cynthia Fraker, administrative sergeant with Calexico police department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Calexico police say this is the second stabbing in the city this month.

If you have any information call the police department.