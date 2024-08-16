Skip to Content
Imperial County

Woman stabbed in Calexico; suspect at large

By
Updated
today at 12:17 AM
Published 12:12 AM

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A woman in Calexico was stabbed in the torso with a knife and the suspect still at large.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Imperial avenue and East third street next to the Sinclair gas station.

The Calexico police department says the victim was with her boyfriend when she was stabbed.

Calexico police say the victim said it was an ambush.

“The officer stated that she said that the suspect came from behind her... she doesn't know if it was a male or a female and then slashed her for unknown reasons. We don't have information on the suspect at this time," said Cynthia Fraker, administrative sergeant with Calexico police department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Calexico police say this is the second stabbing in the city this month.

If you have any information call the police department.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content