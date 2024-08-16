Sun Community Imperial branch to reopen following renovation

Skip to Content
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Sun Community Federal Credit Union's Imperial branch announced it will reopen following a three-month renovation.

Members will be able to re-enter the building August 19 and see its new floor-to-ceiling windows, interiors offices and a revamped interior at 201 N. Imperial Ave.

“We are excited to welcome you back to your modernized Imperial branch. Our goal was to create a space that is inviting, beautiful, and functional.,” said Sun Community CEO Patrick Carey. “We’ve been proud to serve the Valley since we were founded in 1954, and this investment shows our commitment to the future of the City of Imperial.”

