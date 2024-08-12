Skip to Content
Imperial County

WomanHaven receives donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs

Published 12:18 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization received a donation from sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs in the restaurant's opening week.

A total of $4,305.70 was donated to WomanHaven in support of their programs and services in the Imperial Valley.

"With the efforts and support of Jersey Mikes and the community we made this fundraiser possible and gain awareness on domestic violence.  We are extremely thankful for the continuous support to our mission and our comprehensive response to end domestic violence," writes WomanHaven.

