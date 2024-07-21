Superheroes visit local library

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local superheroes used their superpowers at the El Centro library. The library hosted Superhero Day on Wednesday as part of a summer program.

Children were able to see and take pictures with Spider-Man, Batman and Wonder Woman.

The library director, Carla Manson, says they also gave books to children.

"Kids don't read during the summer. They don't participate in any of these things. There is a big slight back so when they go back to school in September. They are not in the same level that they were when they graduated in June, but when they participate in these programs and they read the books from the summer reading programs, it keeps them at the same level or sometimes even better than that," said Carla Manson, library director.

The director says more than 300 locals attend Superhero Day. The library's summer programs end next week.