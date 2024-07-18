Brawley City Council to add Sales Tax Measure on November ballot

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley City Council will be adding a resolution to place a 1% Transactions and Use Tax measure on the November 2024 ballot.

The raise known as the Brawley Public Safety, Streets, Essential Services Measure will add 1% to sales tax citywide.

“Providing community services and programs is becoming increasingly difficult due to the financial challenges of flat or decreasing tax revenues and the increasing cost of delivering those essential services,” said Mayor Ramon Castro. “In the face of these challenges, we’re committed to maintaining essential services that protect the local quality of life in Brawley. If adopted by voters, this measure will provide critical local funding to sustain our efforts to invest in Brawley’s quality of life”

If the measure is approved, it's estimated to generate $3.8 million each year, which will go towards maintaining public safety, repairing streets and addressing homelessness.

California caps sales tax at 9.25%, which Brawley currently uses 7.75%, allowing for the 1% increase with the measure.

Sales tax would not apply to groceries prescription medicine or other services such as with a doctor.