Person found guilty of driving under the influence of Xanax in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A person's trial has concluded with them found guilty of driving under the influence of Xanax, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The misdemeanor had the defendant sentenced to three years of formal probation with drug testing and drug abuse programming, a 90 day jail suspended sentence, the defendant's property to be subject to searches, a fine and a first-offender DUI program.

The defendant's conviction has also led to a license suspension.

The Attorney's Office would like to remind the public about DUI applying to more than just alcohol, such as Xanax.