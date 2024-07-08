Protest held at Innercare El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - People gathered Monday in front of Innercare El Centro to protest unfair labor practices.

Healthcare workers and those from SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) union, stood in solidarity with other workers to demand Innercare have a fair and intimidation-free union election.

According to SEIU-UHW, there are concerns about working conditions, wages and environment in Innercare facilities.

A union election is scheduled for July 11, and workers have faced aggressive management, along with anti-union activities.

"We have been retaliated against for being outspoken and supporting unionization," said Alejandro Ascolani, a former Bookkeeper at Innercare El Centro who was fired in retaliation for union activity. "Innercare needs to respect our decision and stop punishing workers for refusing to side with them in their anti-worker union busting efforts. All we want is to have a collective voice to improve our working conditions and provide the best care possible to our patients."