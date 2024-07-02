Parents react to Brawley student death

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents are upset over the passing of a Brawley Union High School (BUHS) student who died after a medical emergency on campus they feel could have been prevented.

According to a post on moveon.org, the student collapsed last week during a P.E. class and was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The Imperial County Coroner's Office says the cause of death is still pending and the autopsy will be done within one to two weeks.

The school did reach out to parents after the death, saying they couldn't disclose any other details out of respect for the family.

Some parents who have children attending BUHS say they don't feel at ease.

"If she wasn't feeling good, he should take into consideration to let her stop running or continue to walk or something and I don't think is right for stories that I see and things that I heard," said Sierra Rodriguez, a mother of a BUHS student.

"This is very sad because we send our kids to school and who would it think they are going to call you saying that your daughter is in a bad condition," said another mom, Marisela Varela.

We reached out to the Brawley Union High District for comment but the superintendent wasn't available because we were told he is out of town.

We also spoke to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office and the Brawley Police Department but both said they are not investigating this incident.