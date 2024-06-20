Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man with gunshot wound found in Slab City

By ,
Published 2:22 PM

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in Slab City and later flown to a hospital for further care.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Slab City area June 19.

A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound near Low Road and he was flown to a hospital outside of Imperial County.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a 69-year-old suspect and is being held at the Imperial County jail on several charges. His bond is $1 million.

During the investigation, the firearm used in the shooting was found.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content