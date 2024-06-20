Man with gunshot wound found in Slab City

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in Slab City and later flown to a hospital for further care.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Slab City area June 19.

A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound near Low Road and he was flown to a hospital outside of Imperial County.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a 69-year-old suspect and is being held at the Imperial County jail on several charges. His bond is $1 million.

During the investigation, the firearm used in the shooting was found.