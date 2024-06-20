Brawley announces budget for fiscal year 2024/25
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley City Council has announced the adoption of its budget for the 2024/ 2025 fiscal year.
The budget is set to be $64.4 million in expenditures, with funding focusing on priorities such as police, fire and street improvements.
Other improvements will be made with 37 projects set for water, wastewater, road and pedestrians.
"While we are always fiscally prudent, if we choose between cutting services or investing in theBrawley Mayor Ramon Castro
people of Brawley - I choose to invest. I will always bet on the future of this community."
A financial primers is included below to explain the funding of the city.