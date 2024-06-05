Skip to Content
Imperial County

State and local agencies announce law enforcement action in Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California held a news conference to announce law enforcement action in Imperial Valley.

Those in attendance:

  • U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath
  • Chris Davis, Acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI San Diego
  • Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez
  • Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran
  • U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino

U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath announced the results of a long-term investigation that has unraveled an elaborate web of drug traffickers in Imperial Valley.

McGrath said they unsealed indictments against more than 40 members of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking network charging narcotics, money laundering, and gun offenses.

Authorities seized more than four kilograms of fentanyl amounting to two million potentially lethal doses, over 324 kilograms of methamphetamine which is more than 700 pounds, and significant quantities of cocaine and heroin.

52 firearms, ghost guns, and other gun parts were also seized.

This investigation resulted in the arrest of Alexander Grindley for trafficking methamphetamine while employed as a Border Patrol agent.

Due to this investigation, other spin-off investigations were conducted throughout the district and others.

More than 400 local, state, and federal law enforcement officers and agents were involved in the takedown in Imperial Valley.

36 arrests were made and 25 court-authorized search warrants were served on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney McGrath said as of Wednesday afternoon, they are still looking for 11 fugitives.

According to the 14 indictments and details outlined in the search warrants, the defendants belong to various drug trafficking organizations that were part of an extensive network supplying areas in and outside of Imperial County.

You can watch the news conference below.

