El Centro Sector Border Patrol to host border safety event

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol is hosting an event to highlighting the dangers of entering the U.S. through the mountainous region.

In a press release, the event will take place on June 18 at 8:00am at El Centro Sector, located at 211 W. Aten Rd in Imperial.

The press release says those who participate "will simulate being a group of undocumented migrants and hike from the International Border fence at the U.S./Mexico border through the mountainous Jacumba Wilderness, while making their way to a rescue beacon approximately one mile away and wait for Border Patrol agents' response."

The press release also says the event will provide insight into the collaboration between the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch Missing Migrant Program, Foreign Consulates and Non-Government Organizations as they "strive to avoid deaths in the desert due to abandonment and lack of humanity by Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO)."

To learn more about the event, read the press release below.