Suspect arrested for car theft

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Jacinto, California man was arrested in Calexico after police say he stole a vehicle and tried to flee into Mexico.

The Calexico Police Department said it all started when the owner of a truck left it running at a gas station.

Police say that's when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove off.

Officers say hours later they received reports of the same truck heading southbound toward Mexicali.

“Due to our efforts, we connected with U.S. Customs and collaborated in locating the vehicle. It was crossing north back into the U.S. and it was stopped and detained at the border," said Officer Alexander Hernandez, Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police said the suspect noticed he was being followed and decided to make a U-turn back into the United States.

The suspect was booked at the Imperial County Jail.