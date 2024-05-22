Skip to Content
Imperial County

IID declares May 21-27 as Zanjero Appreciation Week

Imperial Irrigation District
By ,
New
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:58 AM

Board of Directors approved the resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, May 21

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said its Board of Directors declared the week of May 21-27 as Zanjero Appreciation Week.

IID said its dedicated employees who deliver water to the farms and fields in Imperial Valley are fondly known by the Spanish word 'Zanjero,' which means 'ditch-rider.'

The district's team of zanjeros, water patrolmen, water dispatchers, and water division coordinators work 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round to provide water delivery services to IID customers

“Zanjero Appreciation Week is an opportunity to express our utmost appreciation to IID’s ‘boots on the ground’ staff,” said IID Board Chairman Alex Cardenas. “These essential field personnel are a testament to the district’s 113-year history of delivering Colorado River water, day in and day out to the district’s water users and the communities we serve. Our zanjeros and water patrolmen are in the field around the clock working to ensure IID’s conveyance system functions efficiently and safely to ensure continued service for our water users and community."

IID said its zanjeros help coordinate the delivery of about 2.6 million acre-feet of water each year through a delivery system.

This system includes over 80 miles of main canals, 1,500 miles of laterals, and 5,500 water delivery gates.

More than 129 zanjeros, 14 water patrolmen, 25 water dispatchers, and 17 water division coordinators are employed by the district and are essential.

IID said it wants to acknowledge its key staff members for their dedication and commitment to providing reliable, flexible service to IID customers, especially as the Colorado River is facing challenges.

IID Zanjero Kenny Ingram on one of the larger water canals.
An IID zanajero adjusts a gate on the North Date Canal in El Centro.
IID Zanjero Jeff Dolente at work on the Redwood water delivery canal.
Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content