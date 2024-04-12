16th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to commence in May

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 16th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony will be happening on Friday, May 3.

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm and a family and VIP reception will be happening at 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

The Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial (IVLEM) Committee honors 49 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty while serving in federal, state, county, and city agencies in Imperial County.

Imperial County law enforcement agencies participate in the event as well.

The IVLEM Committee said it continues to include all fallen officers from every agency throughout the history of Imperial County.

At the event, there will be a motorcade of law enforcement vehicles that will arrive at the courthouse in El Centro, along with a full honors ceremony.

Surviving family members of the fallen officers also participate in the event.

The committee said guest speakers will address the assembly.

They will read the names of each fallen officer, and have a 21-gun salute, including a flag folding ceremony, taps, amazing grace, and a moment of silence where glow sticks will be lit to represent a candlelight vigil.