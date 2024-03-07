Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man found guilty of stalking

MGN
By
today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:52 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – A man has been found guilty of two counts of stalking and two counts of violating a restraining order.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said a jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts against Steven Rosas.

The two stalking felonies were enhanced since there was a restraining order in place at the time and in addition, each stalking conviction Rosas faces will mean he may spend a maximum of four years in prison.

According to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, the victim recounted almost 22 years of domestic violence including previous times Rosas had stalked her.

He was also previously incarcerated for his actions against the victim.

She held three separate protective orders starting from 2018 to the present time.

However, Rosas allegedly continued to stalk, harass, and threaten the victim's life.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said Rosas' hearing will be on May 1.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content