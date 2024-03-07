Man found guilty of stalking

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – A man has been found guilty of two counts of stalking and two counts of violating a restraining order.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said a jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts against Steven Rosas.

The two stalking felonies were enhanced since there was a restraining order in place at the time and in addition, each stalking conviction Rosas faces will mean he may spend a maximum of four years in prison.

According to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, the victim recounted almost 22 years of domestic violence including previous times Rosas had stalked her.

He was also previously incarcerated for his actions against the victim.

She held three separate protective orders starting from 2018 to the present time.

However, Rosas allegedly continued to stalk, harass, and threaten the victim's life.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said Rosas' hearing will be on May 1.