Murder suspect mental health evaluation

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering a married couple in their Brawley home will be undergoing a mental health evaluation.

25-year-old Brandon Hamlin appeared in court Tuesday where his attorney requested he needed a mental health evaluation.

The District Attorney's Office said the defense attorney believes Hamlin might not be mentally competent to stand trial.

The senior deputy district attorney explained what this means for the case.

“It means that the court is now suspending criminal proceedings. It's almost like a time out and what will happen is a doctor will go and interview the defendant while he is housed in Imperial County Jail, make a report, and make a recommendation to the court based on the report whether or not the defendant can stand trial," explained Margaret Tafoya, Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Hamlin is accused of murdering 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro by stabbing them multiple times last April.

No word when the next hearing will take place.