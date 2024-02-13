Skip to Content
Imperial County

Collaborative Justice Court Program to help local inmates

today at 2:27 PM
Published 4:59 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Justice system has created a program to help inmates not end up back in prison.

The Collaborative Justice Court Program offers alternative treatments to incarceration. 

Eligible inmates with mental health problems will get the opportunity to receive medical care for PTSD, drug conduct, and mental disorders.

"They need to get treatment in order to address their needs so we can protect the community. It helps their families, it helps the community, the criminal justice system," said Judge Christopher Plourd, Imperial County Superior Court.

The Imperial County Superior Court judge said dozens of current inmates in Imperial County will benefit from this new program.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

