IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Mr. Luis Antonio Plancarte will be presenting the 2024 State of the County Address.

This event will be happening on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

It will be hosted at the Prestige Event Center located at 1111 Yourman Road in Heber.

To RSVP, send an email to cynthiasmedina@co.imperial.ca.us.