Mother of murder suspect in court

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The mother of the man charged with murdering an elderly couple in their Brawley home appeared in court for her preliminary hearing Thursday morning but the hearing was continued.

Erin Hamlin is the mother of 25-year-old Brandon Hamlin.

He's facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Elia Castro 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro.

Erin Hamlin was booked in jail last August on one count of "Accessory after the fact" but was released on bail.

The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office believes the charge will stick in court.

“We felt there was sufficient evidence after reviewing the case and doing further investigation that there is sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond the reasonable doubt that she acted in a capacity of accessory after the fact,” stated Jeffrey Brooker, Imperial County Assistant District Attorney.

The District Attorney’s Office was not able to get into further detail on the felony charge.

But during Brandon Hamlin’s preliminary hearing, a detective who took the stand said he was found in a motel with his parents and a friend.

Erin Hamlin is set to be back in court next week.