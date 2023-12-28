One person dead in mobile home fire

IMPERIAL COUNTY Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A mobile home just outside of Holtville goes up in flames claiming the life of an elderly man.

“He was a really sweet, nice guy… He was carrying and he carried for other people," said Luis Munoz, a neighbor.

The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire broke out at a mobile park located on Hunt Road near Interstate 8 just a day after Christmas.

Luis Munoz said he was coming home when his wife heard loud noises outside.

“She looked out the window and she was like “oh my god” I think there is a fire and I was like what so I ran out… And when I ran out literally it looked like paper you know caught on fire… The whole house on fire," said Munoz.

Luis then rushed towards the home to try and save the man’s life.

“I ran to his front door to see if he was in there and literally I couldn’t step in because his room would be right there but unfortunately since it had rained the last couple days he moved over to the room in the middle… So there was no way I could go in and pull him out literally that pushed in back," said Munoz.

The Holtville Fire Department was the first agency at the scene.

When they arrived, the mobile home was already completely engulfed in flames.

The fire chief described the scene.

“We have occupants from the nearby mobile homes to evacuate temporarily while the fire operations are ongoing… There was a lot of brush and a lot of rubbish in the area that made operations difficult," said Chief David Lantzer.

Imperial County Fire said no one else was in the home and they still don't know what caused the blaze.

The name of the victim has not been released.