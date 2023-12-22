BHE Renewables donates new running track

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Physical fitness is an important part of building healthier habits for young kids.

A local geothermal company is looking to help students in the Imperial Valley stay active.

Westmorland Elementary School unveiled its new school track during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The BHE Foundation donated $130,000 for the project back in October of 2021.

School officials say the new track was greatly needed for one of the smallest school districts in the Imperial Valley.

"We are excited to see the entire track now complete and have this out here for students to be able to have a new opportunity of a place that they can come out and exercise," Bari Bean, Marketing and Community Relations Manager for BHE Renewables. "It really adds kind of safety and wellness benefits for students here in the Imperial Valley."

Since 2022, the BHE Foundation and BHE Renewables have collectively donated close to $1,000,000 towards causes and projects throughout the Imperial Valley.