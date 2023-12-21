Calexico celebrates 20th annual Kids and Badges event

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department celebrated its 20th annual Kids and Badges event on Thursday.

50 children were seen with smiles from ear to ear all over Calexico when they found out that Santa Claus was in town.

The Calexico Police Department took the children to their first breakfast stop at Denny's.

The children expressed gratitude and said they ate eggs, bacon, and pancakes.

One of the children said their favorite part was eating the bacon.

During their breakfast, a folklórico dance group greeted the children as they enjoyed their breakfast.

The second stop was visiting Santa Claus.

Santa Claus came to town in style with a helicopter and took pictures with the children.

The children were able to receive a present.

As soon as Santa Claus left it was time for the third and final stop.

Calexico police took 50 children to Walmart and gifted them a gift card worth $150.

The kids chosen for this event were those who are less fortunate.