Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia announces final year in State Assembly

COACHELLA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) who represents California’s 36th Assembly District announced his final year in State Assembly.

The 36th Assembly District covers Imperial County and cities and communities in Riverside and San Bernadino Counties.

Garcia also serves as the chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, the Assembly Select Committee on California’s Lithium Economy, and the Assembly Select Committee on California Mexico Binational Affairs.

Here is Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia's following statement:

“After nearly a decade, this upcoming year will be our last in the State Assembly. Our time in the Assembly has proven the power of community-driven policy and collaborative advocacy. We will leave a strong legacy of public service and delivering hundreds of millions in historic investments for our district. Our record of achievement includes securing historic investments for the Salton Sea, the New River, new parks, affordable housing, vital infrastructure, workforce development and much more. We are proud of our work to increase access to medical care by expanding two regional healthcare districts and the strides we have made to improve air, drinking water, and other environmental health quality concerns. We’ve authored landmark climate change and energy policies that have allowed us the opportunity to step up as climate leaders representing California and our communities on the world stage. We continue to hold the world’s attention with our geothermal and Lithium Valley developments that will be crucial in accomplishing our clean energy transition while offering our underserved area a means of economic empowerment. From the Coachella Valley, up to Hemet, round to Blythe, and all the way down to the border area where my parents and family grew up, our work has touched and uplifted every corner of our district. We have made key agency relationships and placed our region in a strong position for future growth.”

“Next year will mark ten years of service in the State Assembly. Ten years of delivering for our constituents. Also, ten years of commuting to Sacramento Mondays through Thursdays or Fridays – away from my family. My son was ten, and my daughter was only a few months old as I held her in my arms to take my oath of office. He is now a talented, creative young adult, and she is now a smart, charismatic nine-year-old. I can’t count the number of basketball games and back-to-school nights I’ve missed in this vocation. My daughter would be ready to enter her teens if I stayed for the full duration of the Legislature’s term limits. Ultimately, I want to be present for more of these precious moments with them.”

“Together with my time in state and local government, I’ve dedicated 20 years in public service. I am proud of the innovative, equitable policy work we have been able to accomplish on behalf of our constituents. Importantly, the unprecedented resources we have delivered to address local priorities and rectify deep-set disparities. Public service remains a passion of mine, and I will always seek opportunities to serve my community and apply my experience to make a difference in people’s lives as I transition to this next chapter. Our work, our mission continue. We have another year to finish strong.”

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia