Fire destroys home, no injuries reported

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Calexico had to be evacuated from their homes Thursday after one house caught on fire.

The fire happened on Daniels Street and M L King Avenue near Kennedy Gardens Elementary.

The owner said she was in the kitchen on her phone when she started to smell smoke.

That's when she realized her house was on fire.

“I told my grandson… Something is burning! It smells like smoke! That is when we went to check our laundry room and it was on fire… We tried putting it out with water but we couldn’t… We had cameras in the entrance and everything got burned,” explained Gloria, a Calexico resident.

The owner said there were only three people inside the home including her husband who was in the bathroom during the fire.

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The Calexico Fire Department is still investigating what caused the fire.