DA’s Office adopts new initiative to prevent mass casualties in Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said they are adopting a new initiative in the Valley with local law enforcement agencies to identify and intervene in possibly dangerous situations.

This initiative allows local law enforcement agencies to identify and intervene in situations where people report individuals who show behaviors indicative of danger to themselves or others by virtue of firearms, said the District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement will be able to use various mechanisms to intervene before a tragic event happens, said the District Attorney's Office.

Indicators to look out for include mental health, threats, alcohol substance abuse, and people in crisis.

When any of these signs are shown, there will be immediate intervention tools for police both at the criminal and civil level.

District Attorney George Marquez assigned Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Brooker to oversee the new initiative.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.