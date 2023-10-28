Interfaith pilgrimage stops at ever ICE detention center in California

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An interfaith four-day pilgrimage stopped at California's six remaining immigrant detention centers.

In a press release, the 2023 Pilgrimage to HEAL Out Communities, taking place from October 26 to October 29, stopped at Bakersfield, Adelanto, Calexico and San Diego, is a multi-year effort to transform detention centers into thriving, sustainable communities.

The press release mentions the pilgrimage stopped at Calexico's Imperial Regional Detention Center (IRDC) on Saturday.

"In a just society, transparency and accountability are paramount. The lack of both at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility is deeply concerning and demands our immediate attention," said Daniela Flores from Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. "The abuses and retailation experienced by detainees at Imperial are unacceptable. We must stand up for human rights and demand an end to such practices in our detention facilities. The health and well-being of those detained at the Imperial facility should be our collective priority. We need to ensure that no one is subjected to hazardous conditions or mistreatment while in detention."

The press release mentioned there was two events that occurred Saturday:

Vigil from 11:00am to noon at the IRDF

Healthy Economies Adapting to Last (HEAL) Community Forum at 3:00-4:00pm at 237 Rockwood Ave, Community Room.