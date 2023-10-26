Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of Calexico accepting applications for upcoming Christmas parade

City of Calexico
By
October 26, 2023 11:54 AM
Published 12:28 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico said they are accepting entry forms for their event, "A Magical Christmas Parade," and are asking the community to participate.

The event will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Historic Downtown Calexico.

Parade categories include floats, bands, marching groups, vehicles, elected officials, equestrian groups, and royalty.

Parade formation time is at 7:30 a.m.

The City of Calexico said if you or your organization would like to be part of the parade, submit the entry form by Monday, Nov. 27.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade.

Here is the list of competition categories:

  • Floats
  • Drum Line: Middle School & High School
  • Drill Teams: Elementary School, Middle School & High School
  • Marching Bands: Middle School, High School & Adults
  • Bandas de Guerra

To apply, CLICK HERE or go to calexicorecreation.org/magical-christmas-parade.

For any questions, contact the Calexico Recreation Department at recreation@calexico.ca.gov or at (760) 768-2176.

Below is an image of the parade route.

City of Calexico
Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content