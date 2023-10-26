City of Calexico accepting applications for upcoming Christmas parade

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico said they are accepting entry forms for their event, "A Magical Christmas Parade," and are asking the community to participate.

The event will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Historic Downtown Calexico.

Parade categories include floats, bands, marching groups, vehicles, elected officials, equestrian groups, and royalty.

Parade formation time is at 7:30 a.m.

The City of Calexico said if you or your organization would like to be part of the parade, submit the entry form by Monday, Nov. 27.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade.

Here is the list of competition categories:

Floats

Drum Line: Middle School & High School

Drill Teams: Elementary School, Middle School & High School

Marching Bands: Middle School, High School & Adults

Bandas de Guerra

To apply, CLICK HERE or go to calexicorecreation.org/magical-christmas-parade.

For any questions, contact the Calexico Recreation Department at recreation@calexico.ca.gov or at (760) 768-2176.

Below is an image of the parade route.