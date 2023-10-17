City of El Centro awarded $4.7M for Downtown Town Square project

Grant covers total amount of the renovation project which is expected to start in late 2024

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) awarded the City of El Centro $4,782,000 for its "Embellence El Centro" Downtown Project.

The grant funding came from Caltrans' Clean California Local Grant Program.

“We are thrilled with this grant. Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin, and I committed to improving Downtown two years ago. This is another step toward the direction and only one of the improvements we are making,” said City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. “Our City departments are working together to make our Downtown something our residents are proud of.”

The City of El Centro said its Embellece (Beautify) project will include a food truck court within Town Square, murals, gateway signs, curb inlet screen protectors, and tamper-proof trash.

Including recycling receptacles, new LED lights, and new benches.

Residents were able to submit suggestions for the Town Square renovation during several meetings held by the city.

In 2018, the city had a Food Truck Fiesta in the Town Square, and became a success.

“We are so thankful to Caltrans for funding our project,” said City of El Centro Director of Community Services Adriana Nava. “A total of 230 grant applications were received, and our application was one of 42 applications selected for this highly competitive grant. I am incredibly proud of the El Centro staff team comprised of Engineering, Community Development, and Community Services. It takes a committed team and a supportive community to bring projects like this one to fruition.”

Below are pictures from the City of El Centro of how the new project is proposed to look.