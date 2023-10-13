Local family mourns loved one’s death

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A family and community in El Centro are mourning the loss of their loved one.

The family shared that she may have died of a possible overdose.

Still, many questions are unanswered.

“I remember the first time she called me nanny and it was like… Wow who is this girl not everybody gets to call me nanny but she fit right in and she lived with me and she held me beyond a friend," said Marcie Barker, Toniette's loved one.

But all that is left now are just pictures, flowers, messages, and memories on a memorial located on the side of Euclid Market where 25-year-old Toniette Charles was found lifeless a week ago.

“Toniette always told me I love you and I said I love you too… And I would say about an hour later, Jackie called her mom very upset something was happening with Toniette," stated Barker.

Marcie Barker recalls the last time she saw her Toniette.

She was with her granddaughter Jackie and Toniette having a casual conversation and left.

Never realizing it would be the last time she would see Toniette alive.

“Toniette seemed to have disappeared and Jackie asked her landlord to take her to look for “Toniette… So they took her over to Euclid Market where Jackie found her in the parking lot being given CBP," said Barker.

Barker said she rushed to the market.

“And I approached the police officer to find out what was going on and he began to ask me about any drugs that Toniette was on and I just indicated she was on prescription," said Barker.

According to Toniette's family, they don’t know exactly what led to her death but fentanyl has not been ruled out.

We have reached out to the El Centro Police Department for comment but we are still waiting to hear back as her death is part of an active investigation.

Meanwhile, the family is still looking for answers.

Toniette's family will be having a fundraiser at the American Legion where she used to volunteer.

Her family has a GoFundMe page, if you would like to donate, click HERE.