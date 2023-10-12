IC Board of Supervisors approves comprehensive classification and compensation study

Initiative is set to span from October 10, 2023, to December 1, 2025

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Gallagher Benefit Services (Koff & Associates) to undertake a comprehensive Classification and Compensation Study.

This initiative aims to strengthen the County's employee compensation system by ensuring internal pay equity and external competitiveness.

A request for proposal was publicly issued on June 26 after the County Executive Office assessed the County's general employee classification system under a directive from the Board earlier this year.

An evaluation committee of representatives from 11 different bargaining units reviewed the proposals received.

Imperial County Executive Office said after the proposals were narrowed down to the top three vendors, interviews were conducted with the committee.

The committee then chose Gallagher Benefit Services for the initiative.

According to the Imperial County Executive Office, the study's intention is to collect market data from similarly positioned public employers, review and create job descriptions for all positions, identify and rectify any position compensation equity issues, and develop a new compensation structure and salary plan.

The following mentioned will ensure Imperial County continues to attract and retain skilled and dedicated employees.

The study will be in three phases with identified deliverables, said the County Executive Office.

“Today was a significant moment for Imperial County. After a careful review of the responding companies, the employee-led committee made a recommendation on the preferred vendor to perform a detailed Salary and Compensation Study for Imperial County. The study includes updating policies, job descriptions and procedures for employment within the County of Imperial," stated Chairman of the Board Ryan Kelley.

The project is scheduled to begin in January 2024 and aims to end no later than December 2025.

The total investment for the project is $798,275 and will be funded through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.

This project was unanimously approved on Tuesday, October 10.