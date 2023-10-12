City of Calipatria hopes to bring new changes

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calipatria is hoping to bring new changes, including an increase in officers and potentially new business from a possible marijuana dispensary.

The city council members announced the new changes in their regular meeting two weeks ago.

Those changes include new police officers and a 30 percent raise for the fire and police departments.

The city council also announced it hopes to bring in at least five new businesses within the next few months.

“We are looking at hopefully expanding our general funding as every city hopes to do... and that would be trying new things... As a city council member, it’s important to recognize that we can’t continue doing the same things and expect different results. So one thing I would like to see done within the next year as a council member and I’ve spoken at the meetings is to hopefully legalize cannabis within the city so we can offer our services for our community," said Michael Luellen, Calipatria City Council Member.

The city council said it will soon host a presentation to continue talks about a marijuana dispensary.