Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District 5th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness event

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Medical staff and members of the community wore their best Barbie pink attire for this year's annual breast cancer awareness event.

Barbie Pink was the theme for this year’s event.

“It's our means of reaching out to the community and reminding them that early detection is the key to fighting cancer and that is why we are here to do outreach to our community and then show support also to the people who are also undergoing treatment right now,” said Radiology Director Bobby Lira.

At the event, there were speakers giving out testimonies, raffle prizes, live music, and even on-site Mammogram appointments available for women who would like to schedule a check-up.

To schedule an appointment, call Pionners Memorial Hospital's main number at (760) 351- 3333 or Radiology at (760) 351-3381.