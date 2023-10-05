Eldery man assaulted in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department said they arrested a suspect from Moreno Valley for punching a 66-year-old man in the head.

The incident took place last night on 2nd Street and Rockwood Avenue.

Calexico police said the incident happened when the victim asked the suspect for his cell phone due to his phone not working, that is when the suspect got angry and challenged him to a fight

A Calexico resident caught the assault on camera.

"The victim stated that the suspect punched him about two times in the head area and then grabbed his walker and began to walk away with it the victim stated that he attempted to grab it back but the suspect throw it towards him almost striking him," said Officer Anthony Torres, Calexico Police Department.

The suspect was later found at a 7/11.

He is now booked at the Imperial County Jail with four changes including elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.