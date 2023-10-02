Director of IC Department of Social Services recognized as a Disaster Services Real Hero

Ceremony was held on Friday, September 29 at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Paula Llanas, Director of Imperial County Department of Social Services (DSS) was awarded the Disaster Services Real Hero Award for her leadership in two major events that happened in Imperial County.

Llanas was awarded the San Diego and Imperial County Red Cross Disaster Services Real Hero Award at the American Red Cross 21st Annual San Diego Real Heroes Awards ceremony.

She was nominated by Kelly Ranasinghe for her leadership in two events for the San Diego Real Heroes Awards which recognizes local unsung heroes.

The Imperial County Executive Office said people nominated are those who embody the core values and humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross every day.

For the first event, two days before Christmas in 2022, DSS was told about an impending release of more than a dozen migrants in Calexico from the Department of Homeland Security.

Imperial County Executive Office said Llanas activated the DSS Emergency Mobile Unit and led the social service response to the crisis since most staff were on holiday vacation.

More than 30 migrants who were left on the street without housing or food were given food and transportation to shelter.

Llanas also coordinated to provide Christmas presents for the migrant children.

For the second event, which was in February 2023, she helped coordinate social services disaster efforts in Salton City after a major power outage affected nearly 1,000 families.

She was able to respond quickly by relocating staff to the impacted areas and coordinated social services disaster efforts to help those on the Cal-Fresh and Medi-Cal caseloads.

“I am humbled and honored to have received the Disaster Services Hero award,” stated Llanas, “This award highlights the resilience and collective response of our community during disasters. Our department will continue to work tirelessly to assist and support disaster management efforts in our community, and I would like to acknowledge the entire DSS staff for their invaluable work and dedication during emergencies and crises.”

For more information about the San Diego Real Heroes Awards visit https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/local/california/429101-05_FY24_San_Diego_Real_Heroes_Program_FINAL.pdf

