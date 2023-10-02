Church of Christ caught on fire early Monday morning

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local church in Holtville caught on fire early Monday morning causing total damage to the building.

According to the Holtville Fire Department, they received the call around 2:30 a.m.

The church is located at the intersection of Sixth Street and Olive Avenue in Holtville.

Holtvillve Fire Cheif Alex Silva said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Neighbors helped assist by providing footage of what might have caused the fire.

The fire started from the south side of the building which used to be an old restroom, and now turned into a storage room where the fire began.

The Holtville Fire Department called in with assistance from, El Centro, Brawley NAF, Westmorland, and Imperial County.

“The building is a loss, the church is going to continue to meet we have sister congregations that we’ll meet with as well and we have a little annex here that we’ll meet there if necessary," said Alvin Evans, minister of Church of Christ.

According to Evans, church services will continue this Sunday at the Annex.

For more information or assistance, reach out to Minister Alvin Evans (619) 940-7195