Imperial Valley family getting help from Burn Institute

Burn Institute helps burn victims and their families mentally and physically

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Burn Institute is currently helping several families from Imperial County.

The Burn Institute is a non-profit organization that has helped San Diego and Imperial Valley families for many years.

This organization helps out the victims mentally by providing camps for children, and events for victims to meet and connect so they don't feel alone.

Just like Bella and her family.

Bella sustained burn injuries when a cup of hot soup fell on her resulting in third-degree burns.

To learn more about the Burn Institute, go to https://burninstitute.org/.

Karina Bazarte will have the full story tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.