Brush fire controlled by firefighters in Winterhaven

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters fight a brush fire along the canal east of the Yuma Main Canal near Picacho Road in Winterhaven on Monday afternoon.

According to Salvador Flores from Imperial County Fire, they received word of the fire around 4 p.m.

Imperial County Fire said the brush fire began in the area of 804 Yuma Main Canal Road and spread into the bushes and trees.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Multiple fire agencies were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.