Imperial County

Brush fire controlled by firefighters in Winterhaven

Faith Rodriquez
By ,
today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:54 PM

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters fight a brush fire along the canal east of the Yuma Main Canal near Picacho Road in Winterhaven on Monday afternoon.

According to Salvador Flores from Imperial County Fire, they received word of the fire around 4 p.m.

Imperial County Fire said the brush fire began in the area of 804 Yuma Main Canal Road and spread into the bushes and trees.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Multiple fire agencies were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

