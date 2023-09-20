Skip to Content
Imperial County Board of Supervisors to host workshop on Strategic Plan Update

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County invites the community to attend a workshop about the Strategic Plan Update at the Board Chambers.

The workshop will happen after the Board of Supervisors regular meeting on Tuesday, September 26 at 1:30 p.m. and will be led by Reliance Public Relations, Inc.

It will be held at 940 W. Main Street, Board Chambers Suite 211, El Centro, CA 92243.

This workshop will provide information on the updates to the county's strategic plan, gather feedback, address concerns, and involve the community in the planning process.

If you can't make it in person, you can watch the livestream of the workshop at https://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2.

