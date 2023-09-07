Skip to Content
Residents in shock after shooting in Brawley

today at 5:00 PM
Published 5:19 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley police are still looking for at least one shooter who sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on "K" Street and 14th Street.

The Brawley Police Department said when officers arrived, they saw multiple people running away from the scene.

Police say their gunshot technology, better known as "Raven" alerted them about the shooting.

Residents are still in shock, especially one whose car was shot at.

“I just heard some popping sounds out in the street at first when I woke up I just told myself those are not fireworks because usually they end with like a bang these were more like popping noises like pop pop pop and then I heard a pause and then I heard them start again and I didn’t know what to do so I did not want to get up I stayed in bed for a couple of minutes," said a Brawley resident.

Brawley police say the victim is still in the hospital but is expected to survive.

Residents are encouraged to call Brawley police with any tips.

