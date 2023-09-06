El Centro man dies after crashing his motorcycle into semi-trailer

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man riding his motorcycle has died after crashing into the rear of a semi-trailer.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred at around 11:47pm Tuesday when as a 22-year-old man from El Centro was riding a 2022 Kawasaki ZX-6R eastbound on Interstate 8 (I-8), west of Forrester Road "at an unknown speed."

CHP also said the man "allowed the Kawasaki" to crash into the "rear of a 2022 Freightliner," driven by a 30-year-old man from Tijuana, Baja California.

While CHP said the man was wearing his helmet at the time of crash, the man was pronounced dead. They notified the Imperial County Coroner's Office (ICCO), and ICCO will release the victim's name once they notify the next of kin.

Although alcohol did not factor into the crash, CHP said the investigation is ongoing.