Red Cross offers disaster assistance for Imperial County residents, school open for shelter

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The American Red Cross is offering disaster assistance to those affected by the recent storm and Grace Smith Elementary is open for shelter

Residents can contact them at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross is also accepting monetary donations for relief efforts.

To help out and make a donation, call the number or visit www.RedCross.org and earmark donations for the “Imperial County September 1st Storm.”

If you would like to make monetary or non-monetary donations, contact the Niland Chamber of Commerce at (760) 675-5661.

The County of Imperial said assessments and referrals are being conducted by the Red Cross and the county's Social Services at the Niland Fire Department located at 8071 Luxor Ave, Niland, CA 92257.

If residents are in need of shelter, Grace Smith Elementary, located at 9 E 4th St., Niland, CA is open.

Impacted residents can also call 800-RED-CROSS or report directly to the site for immediate assistance.

Red Cross and DSS staff will be on-site to provide assistance and referrals.

The Imperial County Department of Public Works have also been working to assess and repair damaged roads.

Residents can check out the interactive GIS Map to learn about road conditions and closures.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID)Ac is also working to restore power to the affected regions and as of of 1:00 p.m., all power has been restored to the community of Niland.

To report any power outages, call the IID at 1-800-303-7756.

According to the county, IID’s East Highline Canal east of Niland is temporarily out of service due to an influx of rain and silt.

The district is working to make repairs but 133 delivery gates north of Flowing Wells on the EHL will be temporarily out of service until late Monday afternoon when the full restoration is expected.

The county encourages residents to follow the County of Imperial and Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA/ and www.facebook.com/icfd.oes for further updates and to visit www.ready.gov for general information on risk preparation.