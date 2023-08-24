Skip to Content
New restrictions for murder suspect

today at 12:05 PM
Published 12:00 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murder after being accused of killing his girlfriend in El Centro two months ago appeared in court to discuss new restrictions.

19-year-old Anthony Hernandez showed up to Brawley Superior Court Thursday to discuss the new restrictions after he posted a $1 million bail.

As requested by the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, the judge said Hernandez must wear an ankle bracelet, and his social media and passwords must be shared with his parole officer.

The District Attorney's Office is seeking to increase the bail for Hernandez.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

