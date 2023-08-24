Man pleads guilty to charge of stolen property and pays over $90K in restitution to the victims

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jimmy David Knuckles pleaded guilty to a felony violation of stolen property from various farms.

On August 16, 2022, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) received a report for theft of agricultural equipment.

Through investigation, they discovered that various trailers and sprinklers were stolen.

On September 27, 2022, ICSO received information about the stolen equipment found at the property of Mr. Knuckles.

Upon arrival, they found various missing equipment that pertained to six farms.

Imperial County District Attorney's Office filed two counts of felony complaint.

Mr. Knuckles was also sentenced to one year in custody, two years of probation and full restitution to the victims.

On August 18, 2023, the defendant paid the full restitution amount of $90,578.18, which concluded this case.