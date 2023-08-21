Imperial County assess damages caused by Tropical Storm Hilary  

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Cities throughout Imperial County have been impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary this past weekend.

Storm damages include power outages, flooding, trees falling, and structures collapsing as well.

This past weekend, county officials declared a State of Emergency in Imperial County.

Issuing a precautionary evacuation order in the city of Ocotillio, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Bombay Beach, and Dessert Shores.

County officials lifted the evacuation order early Monday morning. They will continue to monitor the county for any damages.

The Department of Public Works and County Executive Office encourages residents to check the interactive maps for road closures and flood zones

Click this link for Imperial County's interactive map.